Honda 2Wheelers Opens BigWing Dealership In Hoshiarpur, Punjab

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India inaugurated its new BigWing dealership at Hoshiarpur, Punjab. In total customers have more than 80 operational touchpoints across India.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) inaugurated a new BigWing dealership at Hoshiarpur, Punjab. The new dealership is located at Jalandhar Road, Piplanwala, Hoshiarpur, Punjab 146001.

Speaking on the inauguration of BigWing in Hoshiarpur, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said “Our focus is on the expansion of Honda BigWing (Honda’s exclusive premium motorcycle network) to deliver a truly differentiated immersive experience closer to customer.”

He added, “Today, we are delighted to inaugurate BigWing in Hoshiarpur. Through this new premium outlet, we aim to take Honda’s fun motorcycles closer to customers in Hoshiarpur and bring to experience our mid-size range of premium motorcycles.”

In total, customers can experience the differentiated Silver Wings Experience at more than 80 operational touchpoints across India.

