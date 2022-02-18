Honda 2Wheelers Inaugurates Third Skill Enhancement Centre In Delhi

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India inaugurated Delhi’s 3rd Skill Enhancement Centre at Malviya Nagar, in collaboration with ITI Delhi. On completion of the training program, HMSI will also support recruitment opportunities.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) inaugurated Delhi’s 3rd Skill Enhancement Centre at Malviya Nagar, in collaboration with Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Delhi.

The new centre operational from today will empower local youth with job-oriented technical skill training in the city.

The inauguration was held in the presence of OP Shukla (Joint Director Planning, Department of Training & Technical Education, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi), BS Negi (Deputy Director Training, Department of Training & Technical Education, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi), Vijay Kumar (Principal, Government Industrial Training Institute, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi), Rahul Sharan (Senior Manager – Skill Enhancement, Customer Service Technology & Customer Relations, HMSI) and other dignitaries from Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd.

On this occasion, Pradeep Pandey, Senior Vice President – Customer Service, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Fulfilling our commitment to up-skill local youth and enhance their employability, we are proactively supporting the Skill India Mission to empower Indian youth. The BSVI emission norms have raised the demand for skilled technical manpower in the automobile sector.”

He added, “Due to COVID-19 restrictions, students could not get hands-on practical training. HMSI’s third Skill Enhancement Centre in Delhi at Malviya Nagar will provide an improved facility to recoup for practical training while ensuring all safety protocols. Further, we will continue to inaugurate more centres in other parts of the country.”

HMSI’s Skill Enhancement Centre at ITI Malviya Nagar has a fully functional workshop with two-wheelers and service infrastructure to give practical training to students on technical aspects of two-wheelers maintenance and repair.

On completion of the training program, HMSI will also support recruitment opportunities to successful candidates at HMSI dealerships.