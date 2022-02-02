Honda 2W sells 3,54,209 units in Jan 2022: Registers 18.9% decline YoY

Honda Two-wheelers India has sold 3,54,209 units in January 2022. Out of which, domestic sales stood at 3,15,196 units while the company exported 39,013 units of two-wheelers.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Private Limited (HMSI) has announced its sales figures for the month of January 2022. The company has kick-started the year with total sales of 3,54,209 units in the month of January. Out of which, domestic sales of the automaker stood at 3,15,196 units while the company exported 39,013 units of two-wheelers.

According to Honda Two-wheelers India, anchored by a strong recovery in the global exports, the company has almost doubled its exports for the month compared to last year (39,013 units of exports in January 2022 as against 20,467 units in January 2021). However, the domestic sales of the company have taken a major hit and are down 18.9 per cent on a YoY basis.

In January 2021, Honda’s domestic sales stood at 4,16,716 units while in the same month this year, the company managed to sell 3,15,196 units. Commenting on the monthly sales performance, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “While the calendar year 2022 has started on a positive note compared to last month, the sales sentiment in Q4’22 continues to reflect the preceding challenges of last fiscal year.”

He added, “However, visible signs of healthy recovery do appear on the horizon and we are hopeful the speedy implementation in vaccinations, dip in daily COVID cases being reported, and easing of restrictions across states will help us gain momentum in upcoming quarters. This year’s Union budget also reflects a growth-oriented approach with an impetus on infrastructure & inclusive development. The focus on capital expenditure will pull the economy forward in unison and is expected to have a multiplier effect in the long term.”