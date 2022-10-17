Honda 2W inaugurates two new BigWing showrooms in Hyderabad

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has today inaugurated two premium BigWing outlets in Hyderabad. They are located at Secunderabad and Hyderguda in the city. With the launch of new showrooms, the company now has a total of five BigWing outlets in the City of Pearls.

Honda’s BigWing showrooms exclusively sell premium motorcycles of 300cc – 500cc segments, including the H’ness CB350, CB350RS, CB300X, CB300R, and the CB500X adventure tourer. The company also has BigWing Topline dealerships in select metro cities of the country which sell middle-weight and flagship products.

Honda BigWing Topline dealership houses the company’s complete premium motorcycle range from the 300cc to 500cc segment and also the CBR650R, CB650R, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, adventure tourer Africa Twin Adventure Sports, and the flagship model Gold Wing Tour.

Speaking on the inauguration of BigWings in Secunderabad & Hyderguda, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said “Our focus is on expansion of Honda BigWing (Honda’s exclusive premium motorcycle network) to deliver a truly differentiated immersive experience closer to customer.”

He further added, “Today, we are delighted to inaugurate BigWing at two locations in Hyderabad – Secunderabad & Hyderguda. Through these new premium outlets, we aim to take Honda’s fun motorcycles closer to customers in Hyderabad and bring to experience our mid-size range of premium motorcycles.”