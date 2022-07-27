Honda 2W commences exports of SP125 to Australia and New Zealand

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has expanded its footprint in the Oceania region with the commencement of exports of its 125cc motorcycle, SP125, to Australia and New Zealand. This motorcycle is exported via the CBU (completely built unit) route and will be sold as ‘CB125F’ in these markets.

The SP125 is currently being manufactured at Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India’s Tapukara Plant in Alwar (Rajasthan). Its first shipment carrying around 250 units of the motorcycle has been dispatched to Australia & New Zealand from July 2022 onwards. It is worth mentioning that the SP125 was Honda’s first BS6-compliant motorcycle in India.

Speaking on this achievement, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “This development marks a step towards HMSI’s long-term plans to expand production capabilities in India that serve globally. As HMSI’s reliable quality continues to delight customers across 38 countries around the world, we are moving ahead as per plan to expand exports footprint in the global markets.”

The Honda SP 125 gets a 123.94cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine with eSP technology that churns out 10.7 bhp and 10.9 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. This 125cc commuter motorcycle is currently priced from Rs 82,486 to Rs 86,486, ex-showroom Delhi.