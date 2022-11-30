Homecoming for Anders Bell: Ex-Tesla senior director returns to Volvo

Anders Bell, an ex-Tesla executive, has been appointed as the Head of Research and Development (R&D) at Volvo Cars. He will start his new role on December 16, 2022, and report to Javier Varela, Chief Operating Officer and Deputy CEO, Volvo Cars. Anders will be a member of the Engineering & Operations management team and the Group Management Team (GMT).

He will be responsible for the performance and execution of the company’s direction in-line with purpose and strategy. According to the company’s official press statement, Anders brings nearly 25 years of engineering experience in the automotive sector into the Sweden carmaker’s engineering and operations team, with many of those years spent within Volvo Cars, and the last six from Tesla.

During his 18-year stint at Volvo Cars starting in 1998, Anders worked on a variety of projects including the development of the first XC90, overseeing the launch of XC60 production in China and launching interiors for the 90 series. Most recently at Tesla, Anders served as the Head of Vehicle Engineering for EMEA – working to build up the engineering organisation and facilities as they aim to operate more globally.

Javier Varela, COO & Deputy CEO, Volvo Cars said, “Bringing Anders back home to Volvo Cars will help our company strengthen our existing capabilities, speed up and enhance our deliveries. I look forward to working closely with Anders and the full team as we continue our journey to full electrification.”

Anders Bell says, “I’m really looking forward to picking up my relationships with Volvo Cars and the people within it. Hopefully I’ll be able to bring and convert all of that into energy and opportunities to help Volvo in the continuous journey to electrification. I wouldn’t have joined without that commitment that the leadership team, and the company has done to go electric. It’s absolutely the right thing to do.”