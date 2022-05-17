scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS

HMSI’s Yadvinder Singh Guleria quits after 10 year stint

After a ten year-long stint at Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI), Yadvinder Singh Guleria has quit the organisation, according to the two people aware of the matter informed Express Mobility.

Written by Deepanshu Taumar
HMSI's Yadvinder Singh Guleria quits after 10 year stint

In his last stint, Guleria was responsible for spearheading sales marketing, after-sales and logistics functions. 

One of the sources close to the matter Pradeep Pandey, Senior vice-president (customer service) and Shekhar MC, General Manager, Logistics has also exited the company. 

This was the second stint at HMSI. Prior to that, he worked for a year with Polaris as the Director. 

Also Read

He joined Honda Motorcycle scooters and India limited in 2000 as Division Head of sales. 

Guleria is a B.Tech graduate from Punjab engineering college. 

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.