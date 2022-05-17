HMSI’s Yadvinder Singh Guleria quits after 10 year stint

In his last stint, Guleria was responsible for spearheading sales marketing, after-sales and logistics functions.

One of the sources close to the matter Pradeep Pandey, Senior vice-president (customer service) and Shekhar MC, General Manager, Logistics has also exited the company.

This was the second stint at HMSI. Prior to that, he worked for a year with Polaris as the Director.

He joined Honda Motorcycle scooters and India limited in 2000 as Division Head of sales.

Guleria is a B.Tech graduate from Punjab engineering college.