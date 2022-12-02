HMSI partners Honda Cars, Maruti Suzuki India for road safety initiatives in Haryana & Rajasthan Industrial areas

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has partnered with Honda Cars India and Maruti Suzuki India to promote Road Safety initiatives in the industrial areas of Haryana and Rajasthan such as Manesar and Bhiwadi.



This campaign is aimed to spread awareness on Road Safety in Industries operating within Bhiwadi Industrial Area.

Recently, HMSI Manesar collaborated with Maruti Suzuki India and IMT Manesar Industry Association to train employees of industries across Manesar on road safety aspects.

With this initiative, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, Honda Cars India Limited and Maruti Suzuki India will train people on road safety as Master trainers, a statement from the company said.

Post completion of the training program, these master trainers will further educate employees working across industries of Bhiwadi & Manesar. The company further said that this initiative will also include improving the road conditions & development of certain identified spots in Bhiwadi and Manesar industrial area.

Atsushi Ogata, MD, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India said, “At Honda, we understand that working on all areas of 4E’s – Engineering, Education, Enforcement & Emergency is important for progressing towards the vision of zero fatality by road accidents. The Education on Road safety plays a very important role in changing the mindset of road users from all walks of life and among all age groups,”



“With this initiative we plan to educate the employees from various companies in and around the Industrial towns of Manesar and Bhiwadi to be a safe road user.”