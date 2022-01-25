HMSI Launches CBR650R at INR 9.35 Lakh

The 2022 Honda CBR650R goes on sale in the Indian market today at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 9.35 lakh. The motorcycle can be booked at company’s select BigWing showrooms.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. has introduced the 2022 CBR650R in the country. The updated model is priced at Rs. 9.35 lakh, ex-showroom, and it will make its way to our shores in the CKD form. The company is currently accepting bookings for the motorcycle through its BigWing showrooms, located in Gurugram (Haryana), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Mumbai (Maharashtra), Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Hyderabad (Telangana), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), and Kochi (Kerala).

Speaking on the 2022 Honda CBR650R’s launch, Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The powerful engine of CBR650R replicates the adrenaline rush and sporty performance of RR machine. With the 2022 CBR650R, customers can explore the real riding thrill on a middleweight motorcycle.”

Commenting about the updated model, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd., said, “CBR650R has a proven track of infusing excitement to the riding experience of both new as well as seasoned riders. The subtle change in the stripes color enhances the aerodynamic & ultra-sharp appeal of the new CBR650R.”

The 2022 CBR650R features some styling updates. While these are subtle, they add some freshness to its appeal. Orange highlights for the Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic colour and new sporty body graphics for the Grand Prix Red colour are to be seen on the updated model. Also, the upper and lower fairings are revised for a sportier silhouette.

The motor on the 2022 model remains the same. It continues to displace 649 cubic centimetres of air-fuel mixture to dish out a peak power output of 86 Hp and 57.5 Nm of peak torque. The engine features a 16-valve layout with dual overhead cams for a peppy performance even with an in-line four-cylinder architecture. The motor is paired to a 6-speed gearbox, and the clutch features slip and assist function.