HMIF introduces ‘Mobile Youth Library and Science Lab’ program to empower the unprivileged

Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the philanthropic arm of Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) flagged off five ‘Mobile Youth Library and Science Labs’ from its headquarters in Gurgaon. This is a new initiative launched by HMIF to provide access to quality education in rural areas of UP.

The vans will be received in Lucknow on 5th August 2022 from where they would travel to Gazipur, Gonda, Lalitpur, Shamli, and Shahjahanpur districts, where they would be reaching out to 60 schools in all districts touching approximately 16,000 students.

Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai, said, “Youth are the future of our country and we are aware of the lack of access to quality education faced by rural youth. Hyundai is committed to empowering children through education as a youth-centric and socially responsible brand. This program is aimed at promoting the intellectual growth and creativity of students by exposing them to a variety of information resources beyond their curriculum. We are sure that the program will help reform rural education and increase accessibility to hands-on learning, embodying our company’s global vision of Progress for Humanity.”

The vans are equipped with 500 books, 100 experiments, an instructor, and 2 librarians who will engage students in the schools through reading sessions and live science experiments suited for students from 6th to 9th standard—the experiments span across scientific subjects such as physics, chemistry, and biology. Additionally, school teachers will be trained to conduct these experiments to continue the experience in absence of the van.

A Young Instructor Program, Science Fairs wherein unique and exciting activities will be conducted to create a fun-filled learning environment, summer camps, etc. are also included.

During school hours, the van will be placed in a school, while in the evening it will travel to a community centre to engage with children and adults who are interested in studying but don’t have the means.

The initiative will be expanded in a phased manner in other parts of the state and in select areas across the country. Rendering an enjoyable, engaging, and interactive experience for students, the initiative comes with the goal of raising awareness on the significance of education among underprivileged children and teachers.