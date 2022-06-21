Hindustan Motors sells the iconic ‘Contessa’ brand to SG Corporate Mobility

Hindustan Motors, the automotive subsidiary of CK Birla Group has announced that the company has signed a deal to sell its marque ‘Contessa’ to SG Corporate Mobility for an undisclosed amount.

The brand transfer will include the trademarks having the application numbers of the Contessa brand along with other related rights. The deal shall be effective subsequent to the fulfillment of the terms and conditions stated in the agreement.



Contessa graced the Indian roads between 1984 and 2002. The premium sedan was phased out with the arrival of competitors like Hyundai, Ford, Maruti Suzuki and others in the Indian market. At the time of its launch, the car was one of the few luxury cars manufactured in India, alongside its brand-twin, the Ambassador.



The iconic car came with a 1.5-litre Carburetted, inline, naturally aspirated (BMC B-Series) engine that could generate 50 PS and a maximum torque of 100 Nm.



As per recent reports, the Hind Motor Financial Corporation of India (HMFCI) has joined hands with French carmaker Peugeot to revamp the classic Ambassador, which was discontinued in 2014 owing to lack of demand. The new, supposedly electric version of the HM marque is expected to be unveiled in the coming years.

It remains to be seen what plans SG Corporate Mobility has regarding the Contessa brand they’re set to acquire. Is it time for Ambassador and Contessa to return to Indian roads just like the 1990s?