Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec launched at Rs 69,500 with smart new features

Hero MotoCorp has launched the new tech-savvy Xtec variant of the Pleasure Plus in India. The price of the new Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec has been set at Rs 69,500, ex-showroom Delhi.

After revealing a lot of teasers on social media handles, Hero MotoCorp has finally launched the new top-of-the-line Xtec variant of the Hero Pleasure Plus in India. The new Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec gets some segment-first features and it has been priced at Rs 69,500, ex-showroom Delhi. The tech-savvy Xtec variant of the Pleasure Plus gets an all-new LED projector headlamp, which is a first-in-class feature in the 110cc scooter segment. The company claims that its new headlamp unit provides 25 per cent more light intensity with a longer and wider road reach and anti-fog advantage that offers maximum on-road visibility in all driving conditions.

The Pleasure Plus Xtec gets a dual-tone seat and coloured inner panels for a premium appeal along with a backrest for the pillion seat. Moreover, the scooter gets a lot of chrome accents on the mirrors, muffler protector, handlebar, seat backrest, and fender stripe. Now, one of the major highlights of the Pleasure Plus Xtec is its new instrument cluster. The gearless scooter now gets a semi-analogue semi-digital console with Bluetooth connectivity that displays added info like incoming and missed call alerts, new message alerts along with the phone battery status.

The mechanicals of the Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec remains the same as the regular variants of the scooter. It is powered by a BS6 compliant 110.9cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor churns out 8.1 PS of power and 8.7 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a CVT. The new Hero Pleasure Plus is available in seven colour variants, including a new Jubilant Yellow paint scheme that has been specially created for the XTec variant to ensure its exclusivity. The scooter now gets a side-stand engine cut-off feature too.

Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said “The Pleasure+ 110 is a trendsetter and is quickly becoming one of the country’s most admired and popular scooter. The XTec model brings more charm with elegant elements inspired from the Platinum edition, more durability with the front metal fender, more comfort with a branded seat backrest and a boost of technology with the projector LED headlamp, Bluetooth connectivity, and Hero’s patented i3S technology for enhanced fuel efficiency. The Pleasure+ 110 has just become even more desirable!”

