HYM Drive Systems, a joint venture between Hero Motors and Yamaha Motors (Japan) inaugurated their new manufacturing facility in Ludhiana, India. Hero Motors, part of the HMC Group is a diversified entity with interests in automotive components, e-mobility and cycles among others.

The partners had inked an agreement in October 2021 to create a Global E-Cycle (Electric) Drive Unit company at Hero E-Cycle Valley in Ludhiana. The JV is the next step in the strategic alliance forged between Hero and Yamaha in September 2019 to work together in the E-Cycle product segment.

Located at the 100-acre Hero E-Cycle Valley, HYM Drive Systems facility includes a hi-tech motor assembly line, along with an inhouse motor winding, and end-of-line testing equipped with Odin Software System for complete traceability. The JV will start production in Q1 2023 with a capacity of 300,000 motors per annum in Phase 1 (capacity expansion plan to a million unit in phase 2). The product would be sold to the global markets through Hero and Yamaha’s OEM network and will also be used in the Hero and Yamaha branded c-cycles.

Pankaj Munjal, Chairman, Hero Motors Company, inaugurated the new facility in presence of senior executives from Yamaha Motor Co. (Japan), strategic partners and other stakeholders.

“This manufacturing facility is a key component of our joint strategy with Yamaha to design, validate and manufacture electric drive units for global e-cycle markets in India. HMC envisions India to be a global manufacturing hub for e-cycles and the drive systems. The EU e-bicycle market has been growing in double digits for more than a decade and expected to grow at a similar rate in near future.”

“The set-up of this facility has brought us one step closer to fulfilling our ambition to be the first fully integrated player in India for the global market. To take it a step further, Hero Motors is planning to set up a Technical Center in 2023 to design the complete electric drive Units, which will include motors from HYM and other components like battery, controller, charger, display, sensors and connect applications from automotive suppliers in India and the EU,” said Munjal.

Okubo Shingo, General Manager, Yamaha Japan said, “We are delighted today to set-up this facility and see our partnership with Hero start so efficiently despite pandemic challenges. This partnership is in line with our ambition of advancing into e-cycle and meeting the needs of e-cycle customers in a better way. We are excited to achieve this milestone.”

