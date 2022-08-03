Hero MotoCorp’s two-wheeler resale platform Wheel of Trust goes phygital

Hero MotoCorp, one of the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturers aims to strengthen its footprint in the used two-wheeler segment. The company has announced that it’s resale platform christened ‘Wheels of Trust’ is now available in a phygital avatar.

The company says by offering an integrated omni-channel (digital and on-ground) exchange ecosystem it will strengthen its one-stop solution to exchange existing two-wheelers of any brand by providing the best resale value.

Prospective customers can avail Wheels of Trust DIY (do-it-yourself) valuation from the comfort of their smartphones, which promises to deliver swift and transparent indicative resale value. The experts present at over 900 trusted channel partners will then facilitate the customers with professional certification, spot-bidding for best market offers, quick deal and hassle-free exchange for their existing two-wheelers.

Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer, Hero MotoCorp said, “Wheels of Trust, the two-wheeler resale platform from Hero MotoCorp has served more than 5 lakh customers with complete trust, transparency and peace of mind. Now in the phygital avatar, customers can discover the best resale value of any two-wheeler from the comfort and convenience of their homes. The pre-owned segment is evolving each day, and we are happy to provide an ecosystem that enables owners of old two-wheelers to have a hassle-free upgrade.”

The Wheels of Trust offers a strong value proposition for customers looking for personal mobility solutions.