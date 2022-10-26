Hero MotoCorp to enter Philippines market in partnership with Terrafirma Motors

Hero MotoCorp has announced its partnership with Terrafirma Motors Corporation (TMC), part of the Columbian Group of Companies to introduce its motorcycles in the Philippines.

As part of the partnership, TMC will be the exclusive assembler and distributor of Hero MotoCorp motorcycles in Philippines. The company will set up an assembly facility of 29,000 sqmt in its existing principal manufacturing facility situated in Laguna City and start its operations in the second half fiscal year 2024.

Sanjay Bhan, Head of Global Business, Hero MotoCorp, said “In keeping with our R4 (Recalibrate, Revitalise, Revolutionise and Revive) strategy, we are always keenly exploring new opportunities in global markets. Our partnership with Terrafirma Motors Corporation (TMC) to enter the Southeast Asian region is an integral part of this expansion strategy.”

Bienvenido Sanvictores Santos, Chairman, Terrafirma Motors Corporation said, “Terrafirma Motors Corporation (TMC) is a customer-centric automotive company with the vision to be the ultimate choice for value-based products and services in the Philippines. This is a coming together of two visionary companies and the new partnership will lead us to new horizons by enabling us to deliver modern, technologically superior and eco-friendly mobility solutions to our customers here.”

At present, Hero MotoCorp’ global footprint spans across 43 countries in Asia, Africa, Middle East, and South & Central America. The company has eight state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, including six in India, and one each in Colombia and Bangladesh.

Earlier this month, Hero MotoCorp launched its first electric vehicle (EV), the Vida V1 in India. The fully integrated e-scooter is designed and developed at Hero’s state-of-the-art R&D hubs, the Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in the northern Indian city of Jaipur and the Hero Tech Centre Germany (TCG) near Munich.