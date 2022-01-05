Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki emerge as segment leaders in December with leading market shares

Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, and Maruti Suzuki remain market leaders in terms of sales and market share for December 2021 in the two-wheeler, commercial vehicle, and passenger vehicle segments, respectively.

2021 has come to an end. For some auto manufacturers, it ended on a good note and for others, not as expected. Overall, the automotive industry has seen a decrease in sales during December 2021, compared to December 2020. The industry as a whole sold 15,58,756 units during December, which is negative growth of 16.05% compared to the same time last year, as 18,56,869 units were sold.

Numerous factors affected sales of new vehicles, from the shortage of semiconductors in the passenger vehicle segment to the high cost of ownership in the two-wheeler category. However, the commercial vehicle segment has seen a growth of 5.5% compared to December 2020. The growing need for infrastructure is benefiting the sales of commercial vehicles.

Maruti Suzuki leads the passenger vehicle segment with a market share of 42.53%, having sold a total of 1,04,057 units in December 2021, followed by Hyundai in second, and Tata Motors in third, having sold 38,736 units and 30,941 units respectively. Mahindra comes in next, followed by Toyota and Kia.

In the commercial vehicle segment, Tata Motors leads the market with a share of 44.23%, having sold 26,030 units last month. Mahindra comes in next, followed by Ashok Leyland and Maruti Suzuki, having sold 12,191 units, 7,876 units, and 3,709 units respectively. Amongst the 58,847 units of commercial vehicles sold, LCVs made up 36,047 units, followed by 16,066 units of HCVs, 4,099 MCVs, and 2,635 units comprising others.

Hero MotoCorp leads the two-wheeler segment with a market share of 34.50%, having sold 3,96,278 units. In second is Honda with 2,84,837 units, followed by TVS and Bajaj having sold 1,73,993 units and 1,43,538 units respectively. Bajaj leads the three-wheeler segment with a market share of 31.26% (13,844 units), and Mahindra sitting at the helm of the tractor category with a 23.97% market share.

Commenting on how December’21 performed, FADA President, Vinkesh Gulati said, “The month of December is usually seen as a high sales month where OEMs continue to offer best discounts to clear the inventory due to change of the year. It was however not the case this time around as retail sales continued to disappoint thus wrapping up an underperforming calendar year. With semi-conductor shortage continuing to play spoil-sport, PV sales in spite of huge bookings, in December closed in the red.”

He added, “Dealers however saw slight ease in vehicle supply thus giving some hope of improvement. The 2W segment however was on a different trajectory when compared to PV. High cost of ownership, bad rural sentiment, work from home and the latest threat of omicron continued to impact sales. CV segment continues to rise with M&HCV outshining LCV’s. The government’s push for infrastructure spending especially Road infrastructure, better freight rates, price hike announcement in Jan and a low base helped the overall segment close in positive double digits.”