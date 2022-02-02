Hero MotoCorp Sells 3.8 Lakh Scooters And Motorcycles In January 2022

Hero MotoCorp sold 3,80,476 motorcycles and scooters in January 2022, while 3,58,660 units were sold in the domestic market, and 21,816 units were exported.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd., the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, sold 3,80,476 units in January 2022. There has been a decline in sales compared to January 2021, as Hero MotoCorp sold 4,85,889 units. In January 2022, Hero MotoCorp sold 3,58,660 units in the domestic market and exported 21,816 units.

In January last year, Hero MotoCorp sold 4,67,776 motorcycles and scooters in the domestic market, while 18,113 units were exported. The company claims that the third wave of the pandemic, subsequent staggered state-wise lockdowns, and restricted movement impacted the overall sales volume of the month.

Hero MotoCorp also accelerated its global expansion plans by further strengthening its presence in Central America. During the month, the company expanded its operations and commenced retail sales at a newly opened flagship store in San Salvador, the capital city of El Salvador.

As part of its digital endeavours to provide an enhanced and contactless customer experience, Hero MotoCorp has announced the commencement of online bookings of its latest motorcycle XPulse 200 4-Valve. The company has started bookings for the second batch after the first lot was completely sold out.

Meanwhile, in the month of January, the Hero Global Centre for Innovation & Technology (CIT) became the first research and development facility to receive GreenCo Platinum rating under the R&D category, as well as the only unit to receive a green rating under the CII – Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board (RSPCB) scheme.

The Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) has already awarded the centre a Platinum certification, with a score of 91 points, making it the highest-rated facility in India’s manufacturing sector.