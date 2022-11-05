Hero MotoCorp provides 60 two-wheelers to Gurugram Police to promote women safety

Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, handed over 60 two-wheelers to the Gurugram Police in Haryana. It includes 50 motorcycles and 10 scooters. This move is aimed at enhancing the mobility of police personnel responsible for ensuring the safety of women and controlling other crimes across the region.

As part of the company’s umbrella platform for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) – ‘Hero WeCare’, this initiative has been fulfilled. Receiving the motorcycles and scooters at the Police Commissionerate, Kala Ramachandran (IPS), Commissioner of Police, Gurugram, said, “We are thankful to Hero MotoCorp for this support as it will improve the reach and efficiency of our officers on the ground.”

She added, “The motorcycles will be used by them for active patrolling in their respective areas of jurisdiction and will go a long way towards enhancing people’s overall security, particularly women’s safety. This will also include making emergency services available during road-related situations.”

Bharatendu Kabi, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Corporate Communication, Hero MotoCorp, said, “As a responsible corporate citizen, Hero MotoCorp is committed to improving the overall well-being of the society, including women’s safety. We have been engaged in creating and spreading awareness on these key subjects through a series of initiatives at the national and regional levels.”

He further added, “This support to Gurugram Police is a step forward in creating a safe environment and cementing a sense of security amongst all citizens, especially women. I am confident that the motorcycles and scooters will help in increasing the patrolling reach and speed of the team and ensure a quicker response time in case of emergencies.”