Home-grown motorcycle manufacturer, Hero MoroCorp has partnered with Accenture for supply chain solutions. The programme under this partnership will include planning optimization, logistics cost optimisation, and the development of an end-to-end digital supply chain suite.

Through this partnership, Hero MotoCorp is looking to reduce costs and tackle the complexity in products, markets, and supply chain networks. Accenture will use its Zero-based supply chain approach to help Hero MotoCorp achieve its strategy.

With the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), Accenture will help Hero MotoCorp get a deeper understanding and will also help train the motorcycle manufacturer’s workforce and build the right capabilities across supply chain planning and logistics functions as well as in data and analytics.

Ram Kuppuswamy, Chief Procurement & Supply Chain Officer, Hero MotoCorp, said, “As we expand our global footprint and foray into electric vehicles, navigating the complex global supply chain network will be crucial in driving our future growth. Simplifying our operations and improving profitability will be key to creating the capacity we need to expand our products portfolio and enter new markets.”

Manish Chandra, Accenture’s supply chain & operations lead in India, said, “The need for resilient supply chains has never been more important. Our program will provide Hero MotoCorp with improved visibility across its supply chain, enabling the company to better meet its customer requirements and quickly respond to ongoing disruption while significantly optimizing supply chain costs.”