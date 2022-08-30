Hero MotoCorp launches first Xpulse Xperience centre

Home-grown multinational two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp has inaugurated the first of its ‘Xpulse Xperience Centre’ in India.

The Xpulse Xperience Centre, which is set up in Bengaluru, features curated biking tracks and infrastructure and is designed to provide an off-road bike training experience to Xpulse 200 4V owners and enthusiasts.

Hero MotoCorp, in a statement, said that it will set up more Xpulse Xperience Centres in other cities across the country in a phased manner.

The Xpulse Xperience Centre will have trainers and a curriculum focused on building the skills, knowledge and personality required to be an expert off-road biker, the statement added. At the first centre in Bengaluru, participants will have the opportunity to be trained by the Indian ace, CS Santosh.

The facility complies with all safety norms as prescribed by the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), and has designated marshals and the necessary medical infrastructure as per the guidelines.

On the occasion of the inauguration, the company also delivered the first 100 Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition motorcycles to customers.

The company said that the first batch of the anticipated motorcycle was sold-out within four days of opening the initial booking. The company will soon re-open the bookings for the motorcycle. Priced at Rs. 1,52,100/- the Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition will be available for booking through Hero MotoCorp’s online sales platform – eSHOP.

Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer, Hero MotoCorp said, “The Xpulse Xperience Center embodies the essence of the Hero Xpulse 200 – a thrilling off-road experience. Through these facilities we aim to provide riders an unmatched opportunity to improve their off-roading skills, on the limitless, power-packed performance of the Xpulse 200 4V. Going forward, we plan to set up similar experiential centres in other parts of the country as well.”

The Xpulse Xperience Centre offers three training programs – Basic: Start the Xpulse, Intermediate: Feel the Xpulse, Advanced: Conquer the Xpulse. Spread over varying time durations, the programs will provide riding skills of increasing difficulty levels, depending on the program chosen by the participant.

Participants will be coached on key riding skills like – Off-Road setup, Body Posture, Slalom and Braking, Incline & Decline, Fallen Bike Recovery, Balance Points, Garage Turns, Brake Slide, Walk the Bike and more.