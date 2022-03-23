  • MORE MARKET STATS

Hero MotoCorp Chairman Pawan Munjal’s House, Office Raided By IT Department

The Income Tax Department (IT) raided the house and office of Hero MotoCorp’s Chairman, Pawan Munjal.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
The Income Tax Department (IT) raided the house and office of Hero MotoCorp’s Chairman, Pawan Munjal. The search is underway, which started this morning, and other top officials are also under the IT department’s scanner.

In recent years, Hero MotoCorp has spread its presence in over 40 countries globally and has 8 globally benchmarked manufacturing facilities, 6 in India, one in Colombia, and one in Bangladesh.

As more details are yet to emerge, IT officials have raided Pawan Munjal’s residence and office in Gurgaon.

