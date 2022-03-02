Hero Motocorp Appoints Reema Jain As Chief Information & Digital Officer

Hero MotoCorp has appointed Reema Jain as Chief Information and Digital Officer. She will directly report to Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO, Hero MotoCorp.

Jain will lead the technology-driven business transformation and strengthen the company’s initiatives such as IT-related infrastructure, strategic planning, aligning digital strategies including the usage of new-age technologies, the company said in a press release.

Mike Clarke, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Human Resources Officer – Hero MotoCorp, said, “In the relentless pursuit of our vision – ‘Be the Future of Mobility’, we have been embracing new technologies to bring greater agility into our working practices. As we are in the midst of a transformation, this newly created position marks an important milestone in our digital journey. Reema’s addition to the team will help us lead the digital acceleration and leverage technology to augment our innovation ecosystem together with our customers and partners.”

Jain most recently served as Chief Digital Officer at Vodafone India.

Prior to that, Reema Jain was associated with global corporations such as Unilever and GE in leadership roles, where she was responsible for building agile, robust, scalable and resilient technology platforms, processes, and IT Solutions.

Hero MotoCorp recently elevated Ranjivjit Singh – who has been heading Marketing – to the newly constituted role of Chief Growth Officer, with an objective to leverage the emerging opportunities in the post-pandemic world, by bringing more synergies between the key customer-facing functions of Marketing and Sales & After-Sales.