Hero MotoCorp announce major leadership overhaul as Malo Le Masson calls it a day

India’s largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp has announced the resignation of Malo Le Masson, the company’s Head of Strategy, M&A & Global Product Planning (GPP) as he has decided to pursue opportunities outside of the company following a stint of over six years at the company. Masson’s tenure ends at the end of December 2022.

Further, in the organisation of leadership team and roles, the company has given additional charge of heading strategy and M&A for the company to Niranjan Gupta, who has been serving as the CFO for the past six years. He is also Director on the Board of several associate companies, including Ather Energy, HMCMM Auto, and HMCL Colombia.

Subsequently, Vikram Kasbekar, Executive Director on the Board of the two-wheeler major, has been given the responsibility to head the key function of Global Product Planning, as an interim replacement to departing Masson. He is also on the Board of HMCMM Auto and HNBL, Bangladesh.

Mike Clarke, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Human Resources Officer, Hero MotoCorp, said, “As we gear up to leverage the emerging opportunities and address the rapidly evolving business climate, it is our people who will continue to be the key differentiator in this environment of change and impact. In keeping with this philosophy, Niranjan and Vikram have been entrusted with additional strategic responsibilities,”



“Both of them have an impeccable track record of delivering outstanding business results in a highly competitive environment and their immense experience and expertise will surely contribute towards the company’s performance.”

“Malo has been instrumental in enriching our product portfolio and evolving this function. Needless to say, he is leaving his footprint in our future line-up, as the Company prepares to introduce a range of new scooters and motorcycles over the next 12 to 18 months. We wish the very best to Malo for his future endeavors,” Mike added.