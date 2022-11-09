Hero Electronix’s Qubo launches car air purifier

Hero Electronix’s consumer technology brand, Qubo has launched a car air purifier. With the rising environment pollution, Qubo’s latest product is claimed to effectively reduce pollution inside the car ensuring clean air when one’s on the go.

The company claims that its 3-layer filtration can remove PM 2.5-10, allergens, airborne bacteria, dust, cigarette smoke, chemicals emitted from plastics, exhaust fumes and other toxic pollutants from your car while reducing odors and in turn effectively improving the air quality.

The device comes with an automotive air quality monitoring system with a built-in TVOC sensor that can detect air quality and automatically adjust the fan speed.

Nikhil Rajpal, CEO, Hero Electronix said, “While we can’t completely control our environment and the air we breathe, the need of the hour is to mitigate the risks as much as possible. With our team being based out of NCR, the issue is very personal and real for all of us.”

Earlier this fiscal, Qubo launched its Connected Auto range and is now a leading player in car dash cams. The portable and lightweight product is compatible with every car adding to its overall ease of use.

Qubo product range includes Wi-Fi Cameras, Video doorbells, Smart Locks and more, available for purchase on all channels and leading online portals like Amazon, Quboworld.com and also across offline channels through dealer outlets.