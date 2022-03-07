Hero Electric, Sun Mobility To Deploy 10,000 Electric Swappable 2Ws

Hero Electric partners with Sun Mobility to deploy electric 2Ws integrated with the latter’s smart-swappable battery technology. The two companies are looking at deploying 10,000 electric 2Ws by the end of this year.

Hero Electric partners with Sun Mobility to deploy electric 2Ws integrated with the latter’s smart-swappable battery technology. As part of the partnership, Hero Electric and Sun Mobility jointly will start deployments in the next three months with a target of around 10,000 electric 2Ws by the end of this year.

This is in in-line with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement to introduce a battery swapping policy during the Union Budget and recognize battery as a service to accelerate EV adoption in India.

Sun Mobility’s battery technology and the interoperability of battery swapping infrastructure will enable Hero Electric’s customers to own electric 2Ws without having to worry about battery and charging infrastructure. The company’s global interoperable smart mobility solution involves modular Smart Batteries™ that are connected, safer, robust, and efficient.

It also addresses the issue of extensive charging times and range anxiety, as the batteries can be swapped in a matter of minutes. The network of Quick Interchange Stations (SWAP POINTS™) allows for a ‘refuelling’ infrastructure that is faster, cheaper, and more convenient than the conventional petrol and diesel pumps for ICE vehicles. This solution also works on a Pay-Per-Use model that empowers individuals, e-commerce companies, and fleet operators to easily adopt electric mobility for last-mile connectivity.

Hero Electric caters to a varied rider requirement with products, including Photon, Optima, and Atria under City Speed and Low-speed categories. Hero Electric is now expanding its existing R&D facilities to manufacture the next generation of Low-speed, City Speed & High-speed vehicles for discerning consumers. Moreover, it is working to enable a robust EV infrastructure in India by expansive investment in innovative technological inventions.

The electric two-wheeler manufacturer has sold over 450,000 units and over 750 touchpoints to fasten the electric mobility transition in India. It continues to partner with various Tier 1 start-ups for infrastructure development, banks, NBFCs, and financial institutions to broaden access and ease of affordability of electric two-wheeler to its customers.

Hero Electric and Sun Mobility would create an ecosystem where the customer has access to the latest battery technologies throughout the product lifecycle without incurring repetitive costs of purchase. They would also collaborate on innovative financing options making it easier for customers to go electric.

Commenting on the partnership, Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said, “Battery Swapping is emerging as a good catalyst for the exponential growth of the E two-wheelers in India. It reduces the upfront cost of buying a two-wheeler, eliminates the range anxiety and the apprehensions about the useful life of the batteries. It certainly makes a lot of sense for the B2B customers as the swapping stations can be placed in the working zones for the riders to allow them to run their bikes without waiting for the recharging of the batteries.”

He added, “As this concept evolves it will also become an attractive proposition for the retail customers. We have now developed E two-wheelers that will seamlessly integrate with Sun Mobility’s hi-tech swapping stations so as to give years of trouble-free performance of the composite solution. Through this partnership, we will be offering a variety of solutions to the customers suiting their needs and giving them the ultimate pleasure of adopting eco-friendly economical and convenient mobility solutions.”

Gill further added, “Battery swapping has also been declared a focus area in the recent budget and we are in the discussions with the govt to help create a cost-effective ecosystem that can support a large-scale conversion of customers from the dirty fuel vehicles to zero-emission clean mobility solutions.”

Chetan Maini, Co-Founder and Chairman of SUN Mobility, said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with one of the pioneers of electric 2W manufacturing in India. The confluence of Hero Electric’s futuristic vision on understanding the EV space and the pros of the battery swapping technology, along with the government’s commendable initiatives to come up with tangible policies, will definitely augur well with our common goal to accelerate the demand and adoption of EVs in the country.”