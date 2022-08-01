Hero Electric starts digital sales channel to meet increased demand

Hero Electric, one of India’s leading electric two-wheeler brand has announced the launch of its hybrid sales channel allowing customers to book their scooters online and get them delivered through its showrooms nationwide.

To meet the growing demand for electric two-wheelers, the brand has opened new dealerships across India, adhering to its high sales and service standards. While Hero’s hybrid sales model worked successfully during the Covid-19 times, it later withdrew because capacity wasn’t able to catch up to showroom sales.

The current upward booking trend indicates the sales numbers to swell up to 2,50,000 plus units by the end of FY2023 and it has now lined up ample capacity to cater to this.

Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said, “We strongly believe in the face-to-face interaction of the customers with our well-trained network to touch, feel and ride the bikes before buying one, however, some of our prospective customers are now confident to buy our bikes online, knowing the brand and having heard from their references and acquaintances who have owned one.”

The company said, these customers like to buy online and take deliveries at their convenience. These customers can now walk into the designated showroom and pick up the one they ordered or can also use the services of home deliveries extended by many of Hero Electric dealers. As a leading brand, we constantly strive to enhance the purchase experience for our customers across the country to widen our footprints and fasten the green mobility shift.”

In FY22, Hero Electric achieved the milestone of 100,000 sales. In addition, the company announced a ground-breaking ceremony for its second plant in Ludhiana to increase production capacity to reach a million units in sales in the next five years.