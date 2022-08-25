Hero Electric partners with Jio-bp for charging, battery swapping

Hero Electric has partnered with Jio-bp for charging electric two-wheelers.

As per the collaboration, the customers of Hero Electric will get access to the widespread charging and swapping network of Jio-bp, which is also open to other vehicles, the electric two-wheeler maker said in a statement.

The companies will bring the best of their global learning in electrification and apply them to the Indian market, the statement added.

It is operating the EV charging and swapping stations under the brand Jio-bp pulse.

With the Jio-bp pulse app, customers can easily find stations nearby and charge their electric vehicles.

Further, with a vision of being among India’s largest EV networks, Jio-bp is creating an electric mobility ecosystem that will benefit all the stakeholders in the EV value chain.

Hero Electric has a manufacturing unit in Ludhiana from where it rolls out a range of electric scooters, catering to a wide spectrum of customers.

Hero Electric has partnered with various NBFCs and financing institutions as well. The company currently has over 750 sales and service outlets spread across the country along with a widespread charging network and trained roadside mechanics on EVs.

Recently, the company partnered AU Small Finance Bank to provide easy financing solutions for its electric two-wheelers. Given the demand for electric vehicles, Hero Electric aims to enhance the financing process for its customers by providing seamless solutions along with online assistance.

Read more: Hero Electric partners AU Bank for EV financing

In the bid to expand the company’s portfolio, Hero Electric, with over 4.5 lakh electric two-wheelers in India has also launched its hybrid sales channel that allows customers to book their scooters online and get them delivered through its showrooms nationwide.

Hero Electric is expanding its reach and recently, inaugurated a new dealership in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh in a bid to enhance the accessibility and adoption of EVs.

Also read: Hero Electric opens new dealership in Bareilly