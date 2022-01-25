Hero Electric partners with Alt Mobility to deploy 10,000 e-2Ws by 2023

Hero Electric has joined hands with Alt Mobility. Under this collaboration, both the companies will work with logistic aggregators and fleet operators to deploy 10,000 electric 2Ws by 2023.

Hero Electric, one of India’s leading electric two-wheeler companies, has partnered with Alt Mobility, which is claimed to be India’s first dedicated platform for leasing of EVs for the logistics market. Under this collaboration, both the companies will work with logistic aggregators and fleet operators to deploy 10,000 Hero Nyx electric two-wheelers by 2023. Hero Electric says that the logistics and the last-mile delivery segment is growing in India at an unprecedented pace and makes for an apt section for green mobility shift to cut emissions.

Moreover, with the government’s push to convert delivery segment vehicles to EV, Hero Electric has been fronting the switch through multiple B2B partnerships. “Expanding the EV ecosystem, the electric two-wheeler manufacturer will continue such collaborations to attain mission Zero Emission”, the company said in its official press release. Hero Electric’s new partner, Alt Mobility, offers two and three-wheeler EVs on an affordable monthly subscription to fleet operators. They cover the financing, road tax, auto insurance, and service and spare costs of electric vehicles.

Commenting on this association, Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said, “With the changing market scenario and increased preference for the electric vehicle, we have understood the crucial need to boost EV adoption. We are witnessing more and more businesses opting for cleaner solutions to reach their consumers. At Hero, we strive to provide 360-degree solutions to our B2B customers through our strong network presence across India. This association will aid us in enabling carbon-free mobility in the logistics market and cater to consumer needs of last-mile delivery offered by ALT Mobility.”

Dev Arora, CEO of ALT Mobility, further added, “We have conducted extensive tests on the ground and spent several months with the Hero Electric team before building our conviction that the Hero Nyx EV is a bankable vehicle for intensive logistic operations. To further boost the bankability of electric vehicles, we connect our fleets with intelligent sensors and technology platform to map vehicle to our partners, manage trips, conduct health and diagnostics, provide service alerts, and improve rider behavior to get the maximum performance and life from the vehicle.”