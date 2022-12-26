Hero Electric partners NP Technology and Financial Advisor to drive EV adoption for gig workers

Hero Electric, one of India’s oldest and largest electric two-wheeler manufacturers has partnered NP Technology and Financial Advisor, an e-mobility consulting, skill development, financing, and fleet operations business to drive electric vehicle reach to platform-based fleet operators.

The partnership will speed up the addition of gig workers on green mobility platforms for personal and freight movement for the last-mile delivery segment. Hero Electric and NP Technology will train, provide financial assistance, and onboard riders on the platform, to provide complete business ecosystem support to gig workers operating with Swiggy, Zomato and Uber among others.

Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said, “Our partnership with NP Technology and Financial Advisor will help drive the message and importance of clean mobility for B2B fleet management and will assist in transforming the logistical landscape for India.”

Pankaj Sharma, Partner, NP Technology and Financial Advisor said, “Through our strategic partnerships in skill development – Skillomatics and Logistics Skill Council, we will offer our customers gig workers the best ecosystem for gig business options that are easy to acquire and do business”.

The platform-based gig workers are expected to increase to 2.35 crore by 2030, one lakh two-wheeler riders in the next three years to make last mile deliveries carbon-free. NP Technology and Financial advisor will also take up projects to uplift rural livelihood and create opportunities through entrepreneurship.