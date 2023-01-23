Hero Electric partners Maxwell Energy Systems for BMS

Hero Electric, one of the leading electric vehicle makers in India has inked a long-term partnership with Mumbai-based Maxwell Energy Systems for its Battery Management Systems (BMS).

As part of this partnership, Maxwell will supply more than a million units of its BMS over the next three years to support Hero Electric’s plan of rapid growth to maintain its leadership position.

The BMS is also referred to as the brain of the battery pack responsible for ensuring the battery operates within its Safe Operating Area (SoA) to maximise performance and lifespan.

Maxwell’s newly designed automotive-safe BMS supports multiple chemistries and configurations to cater to the entire e2W range of Hero Electric. It is designed to be fully compliant with the recently mandated AIS156 amendments and leverages proprietary algorithms developed and fine-tuned by Maxwell over the last 5 years for accurate state estimations – SoC, SoH, SoP, and SoE. It also comes with additional technical capabilities such as high-side switching and hot-plugging for seamless swapping. In addition, Hero Electric and Maxwell will work on an exciting new range of advanced electronics products for the Indian EV market.

Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said, “India has vastly fluctuating temperature conditions that demand safe, reliable, and high-performance electric vehicles. One of the key aspects of EVs is its battery management system that ensures functional safety, battery longevity, and range for cost and warranty for the overall smooth EV owning experience. To offer avant-garde and advanced battery packs, we are glad to partner with Maxwell for their BMS solution, which will help us provide safe and performance-oriented EVs to our customers. This partnership will also help us build the local supply chain and support the Make in India mission, further reducing our import dependency. With Maxwell on board, we now have 2 solid reliable partners to future proof our battery designs.”

Akhil Aryan, CEO & Co-Founder, Maxwell Energy Systems said, “Hero Electric is one of those companies in the forefront that has not only pioneered the all-electric revolution but paved the way for many others. We are honoured to partner with them as an advanced electronics supplier and start supplies of our Smart Battery Management Systems (BMS). Since both our missions are deeply aligned, we aim to bring many such innovations to the EV market in partnership with Hero Electric.”