Hero Electric Optima HX gets cruise control, launched in India for ₹55,580

Hero Electric Optima HX launched in India for ₹55,580. Hero Electric’s new offering gets cruise control, an interesting feature for a scooter, and the Optima HX is available across all Hero Electric dealerships in the country.

Written By Express Mobility Desk
Hero Electric has launched its all-new Optima HX electric scooter in India, priced at ₹55,580 ex-showroom. The price is after the revised FAME 2 subsidy. The Hero Optima HX gets updated features, and the most interesting one is the cruise control feature that will allow riders to maintain a constant speed.

Once the cruise control feature is activated, it will display the symbol on the instrument console. To deactivate the system, the rider needs to brake or twist the throttle. Cruise control systems on two-wheelers are often seen on high-end premium motorcycles, and this is the first-of-a-kind feature in an EV scooter.

Commenting on the development, Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said, “Our R&D has been constantly working on practical and uncomplicated innovations to offer value-added features on the Hero bikes to make the ride easy and enjoyable. Some of these features like cruise control become an integral part of the bike while some others like Bluetooth, GPS connectivity are left to the choice of the customer. These are small steps in our journey to create connected bikes that are safe, convenient and also a pleasure to ride.”

