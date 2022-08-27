Hero Electric opens new dealership in Karnataka

Hero Electric, homegrown electric two-wheeler company, opened its newest dealership in Vijayapura, Karnataka. The new dealership strengthens its presence in Karnataka to meet the growing EV demand and fasten adoption.

The 1516 sq. ft. space will retail Hero Electric’s entire portfolio for easy experience, purchase, and selection of the best scooter option for their ride requirement. It focuses on interactive customer experience while building awareness about the products through demonstration zones and displays.

The dealership also has a service area spread across 988 sq. ft. to offer customer service ease under one roof by our trained PGO mechanics.

Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said, “Karnataka is a significant market for us, making Vijayapura dealership our second-level network for the entire district. It will further offer a holistic and robust ownership experience to EV enthusiasts while catering to the growing demand for EVs.”

The impetus behind the expansion has been the favourable response to the company’s products in the South Indian market. With this new dealership, Hero is strategically mobilising India’s billion EV dreams.

With over 5 lakh+ customers and more than 750+ authorised sales and service outlets across the country, Hero Electric has been able to establish a strong foothold in the EV sector.

The company is also working towards upgrading their products with technological innovations. In the bid to expand its reach, the company inaugurated a new dealership in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.

The idea is to bring the brand closer to achieving 1000 touch points across the country. Hero Electric recently opened dealerships across Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, and other locations.

Closer home, India’s rate of electric vehicle adoption has surpassed most predictions. Consumers are flocking to EVs in a big way, leaving support structures to play catch up like charging infrastructures and renewable energy production. This is especially true for electric two- and three-wheelers, where Hero Electric, India’s leading two-wheeler EV manufacturer has been pushing the needle for a decade and a half now, says Naveen Munjal, Managing Director, Hero Electric.

