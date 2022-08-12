Hero Electric opens new dealership in Bareilly

Hero Electric is expanding its reach and inaugurated a new dealership in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh in a bid to enhance the accessibility and adoption of EVs. This will bring the brand closer to achieving 1000 touch points across the country. Hero Electric recently opened dealerships across Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, and other locations.

The new dealership is spread across a 2000 sq. ft. area with a workshop service area of 1500 sq. ft. that will house Hero’s complete range. Moreover, Hero Electric trained PGOs will operate the facility, ensuring a smooth sales and service experience.

Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric said, “Expanding our distribution network is crucial alongside enhancing our production capabilities for our growth strategy. It will be an impetus that offers the right ecosystem to accommodate the pace of EV adoption in the country. The Bareilly dealership reverberates Hero’s vision of green mobility and offers consumers a new avenue to purchase EVs. It further improves the overall purchase experience for our customers in Bareilly.”

Ankur Agarwal of Shree Narayana Business House, the new dealership in Bareil added, “Today, more consumers are shifting towards sustainable mobility options, and the growing demand makes for a perfect opportunity to partner with Hero Electric and open Bareilly’s newest EV dealership.”

With over 4.5 lakh electric two-wheelers in India, the brand announced the launch of its hybrid sales channel allowing customers to book their scooters online and get them delivered through its showrooms nationwide.

Hero Electric regained the leading position in July after a dip in sales for the past few months, slipping even to the third spot last month. Its total sales are at 8,786 units in July compared to 6,504 EVs in June, up 35 percent month-on-month.

