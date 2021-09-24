Hero Electric to set up 10,000 EV charging stations in partnership with Massive Mobility

Hero Electric has announced a partnership with Massive Mobility to set up 10,000 EV charging stations for two and three-wheelers across India. Recently, the companies also jointly surveyed to gauge consumer behaviour utilizing their charging stations.

By:September 24, 2021 6:06 PM
hero electric massive mobility charging stations

Hero Electric, in partnership with Massive Mobility, a Delhi-based EV charging solutions start-up, have announced that they will set up 10,000 charging stations across India for two and three-wheelers. Hero Electric claims that these charging stations can be used by all electric vehicles and will be a push towards standardisation between manufacturers and ramping up the charging infrastructure.

Massive Mobility is working on developing a cloud-based smart connected network of charging solutions that offer a fully integrated charging experience where hardware and software are aligned with OEMs to provide a resistance-free experience to EV owners. Through a WiFI network, a user can set up his profile on the Massive CHarging app, utilise their UPI accounts for payments, and monitor the usage.

Earlier, the duo, Hero Electric and Massive Mobility conducted a survey to understand if customers are looking to charge their vehicles fully or just top up. The survey revealed that consumers looked for smart chargers that could be identified through an app over the internet, 16 AMP charging stations and long chords.

Speaking about the partnership, Sohinder Gill, the CEO of Hero Electric said, “Recent announcements by the Govt of India over the last few months have helped propel the EV industry onto the next level. We continue to expand our reach, setting up charging points and reskilling mechanics to create an ecosystem. As a pioneer brand in the EV segment, Hero has been investing in plotting low-cost charging stations over the last few years to foster the growth of the charging infrastructure.”

He added, “To date, we have set up close to 1650 charging stations and aim to set up 20K by the end of 2022. This association with Massive Mobility will broaden our efforts to reach our objective. This partnership will not only benefit Hero as a company but the industry as well.”

Adding to this, Shailesh Vickram Singh, Co-Founder said, “We at Massive are truly excited in working with Hero Electric who is the leader in EV sales. We are looking forward to creating a seamless charging experience for Hero customers through our seamless integration of discovery, booking and payment with chargers deployed around customer lifestyle. Now with the “Charger on-demand” range anxiety will be history and lead to over 40% adoption of EVs in the two and three-wheeler space.”

