Hero Electric Launches ‘Eddy’ Electric Two-Wheeler At INR 72,000

Hero Electric launches Eddy, an electric scooter aimed at short-distance commuting. Priced at INR 72,000, the Hero Eddy would not require any license or registration.

Hero Electric, the electric two-wheeler company targets strengthening its portfolio by introducing the all-new Hero Eddy for the discerning consumer. The upcoming scooter is an easy to manoeuver e2W to fulfil the need for short-distance commutes.

Hero Eddy features Find My Bike, E-Lock, Large Boot Space, Follow Me Headlamps, and Reverse Mode. The electric scooter will come in two colours – Yellow and Light Blue and would not require any license or registration.

Commenting on the upcoming product, Naveen Munjal, MD, Hero Electric, said, “We at Hero are thrilled to announce our upcoming product Hero Eddy that will have an overwhelming on-road presence combining smart features and stylish looks.”

He added, “The scooter is designed keeping in mind individual’s conscious efforts to contribute towards carbon-free future combined with a hassle-free ride experience. We are confident that Hero Eddy will make for a perfect alternate mobility choice offering comfort and necessity.”