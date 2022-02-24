Hero Electric, IDFC First Bank Partners To Offer Electric Two-wheeler Finance Scheme

The collaboration allows Hero Electric customers to avail of an instant loan on KYC with low processing fees and down payment from IDFC First Bank.

India’s leading electric two-wheeler company, Hero Electric partners with IDFC FIRST Bank to enhance the affordability of its two-wheelers for consumers.

With the rising electric two-wheeler demand backed with conducive policies, financing partnerships play a crucial role in fastening EV adoption across the country.

The collaboration allows Hero Electric customers to avail of an instant loan on KYC with low processing fees and down payment. The EMIs can be availed on all Hero Electric scooters across its 750+ dealership network at attractive interest rates.

Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said, we are happy to partner with IDFC FIRST Bank to provide an easy and flexible finance solution catering to our varied customer requirements. Demand has been peaking for EVs with customers switching to EVs for the sustainable mobility solution.

“We have created a corpus of funding schemes personalized to fit consumer preferences. This partnership with IDFC FIRST Bank will further our penetration to newer markets to promote green commuting via seamless financing options. It will benefit our customers significantly in aiding commute savings.” he added

Rishi Mishra, Business Head-Vehicle Loans, IDFC FIRST Bank, said, “IDFC FIRST Bank’s customer-friendly lending solutions, paperless journeys and superior experience will enable Hero Electric to meet its customers’ financing needs.”

Committed to creating an ecosystem for propelling forward EV transition in the country, Hero Electric continues to partner with various banks, NBFCs, and financial institutions to broaden access and ease of affordability for its customers.

