Hero Electric collaborates with Readily Mobility to streamline aftersales service for B2B partners 

Hero Electric announced a strategic move to provide hassle-free round-the-clock servicing for its B2B partners by collaborating with Readily Mobility, an electric vehicle aftersales solutions company.

As part of this partnership the companies will provide services such as Roadside Assistance, insurance (Sales, Renewals & Claims), doorstep / hub-based periodic and preventive maintenance and other ancillary services across the country. The company aims to assist fleet owners with hassle-free servicing. Fleet owners need regular service checkups for their bikes as they are more prone to damage due to extensive usage.

Furthermore, the e-bikes’ uptime will be enhanced by regular service check-ups and spare part availability will also be addressed by Readily Mobility.

Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said, “The strategic tie-up with Readily Mobility will help us address and streamline our aftersales service experience for our B2B customers.”

Hitesh Sharma, Founder and Global CEO of Readily Mobility, added, “We are trying to eliminate the fear from EV users’ minds that getting aftersales services at their doorstep is as easy as ordering a pizza.

He explained, “With our service offerings consisting of Roadside Assistance, warranty replacements/repairs, extended warranty, stock of spares, tires, and batteries we will create an ecosystem which is EV ready which can be a growth stimulator for better penetration and sales of electric vehicles.”