Hero Electric co-develops electric bike motors with NIDEC Japan

NIDEC’s electric motors will now be deployed on Hero Electrics city speed range of electric bikes. The roll-out is expected in February 2023.

On the sidelines of the IEB Autotech2022, which is currently underway in Tokyo, Hero Electric has formally announced a preferred-partner relationship with electric motor manufacturer, NIDEC Japan.

Hero Electric entered into a partnership with NIDEC Japan over two years ago and began co-developing electric bikes motors for its entire range. The co-development involved extensive inputs from the Hero Electric’s R&D team to the hugely experienced team at NIDEC.

Speaking at the side-lines of the IEB Autotech 2022, Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, India said, “Our partnership with NIDEC Japan was forged to help alleviate our growing supply chain issues. Having them on board and our close partnership with them is now allowing us to develop power train components across all our product range progressively.”

Commenting on the partnership with Hero Electric, NIDEC spokesperson said, “We take this opportunity to thank the entire management and the entire team of Hero Electric for their never-ending support and collaboration in developing this Hub Motor. We hope that this is the beginning of more such breakthroughs and development collaborating with Hero Electric and that this partnership shall be a landmark one in the field of Electric Vehicle Motors in India.”

Indian driving and road conditions have unique challenges and components need to be designed keeping in mind challenging issues like extreme temperatures, dust, overloading and inconsistencies in the power supply in the country.

NIDEC spokesperson added that “It is our pleasure and honour to announce that after a marathon series of meetings with Hero Electric, our Research and Development team have been working tirelessly and NIDEC India P has achieved a breakthrough and has developed a Hub Motor, with modern advance technology suitable to Indian conditions and which will ensure best ride ever”.

Speaking on the supply chain issues faced by Hero Electric, Gill added, “Had the leading Indian suppliers of batteries and other automotive components exhibited the confidence and a risk appetite to take a leap into the EV world, India would have laid a foundation of a very robust Indian supply chain of all EV components and helped India’s mission of being self-reliant in emerging technologies.”

Hero Electric is one of the largest electric two-wheeler companies in India, with over 550,000 customers. The company recently signed an MoU with the Rajasthan Government to set up its mega EV manufacturing hub with an annual production capacity of 2 million units.

Meanwhile, Kyoto-based NIDEC Corporation has announced a new plant in western Rajasthan spread across a 16,000 sq. meter area to increase its production capacity. With the growing demand for electric vehicles, NIDEC plans further expansion to Southeast Asia to consolidate sales of 10 trillion yen by 2030.