Hero Electric announces the country’s second manufacturing unit in Ludhiana

Hero Electric, India’s electric two-wheeler company, performed the ground-breaking ceremony of its second plant in Ludhiana, Punjab. The upcoming manufacturing facility is adjacent to its existing facility and is targeted at ramping up the production capacity. This latest announcement comes with a strong need to increase operational efficiency and production capacity to meet the growing demand for electric vehicles.

Hero Electric has been in the business of manufacturing E2Ws for over 14 years and is committed to bringing a positive transformation in the way Indians commute. The greenfield plant is spread across an area of 10 acres and will have an annual production capacity of 200,000 vehicles. The new manufacturing facility will also be in sync with the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Make in India’ and will look to promote indigenous capabilities in both domestic and international markets.

The announcement of a new facility comes months after the company announced raising its annual production capacity to 1 million units in the next three years.

Naveen Munjal, Managing Director, Hero Electric said, “We are very excited to announce our new manufacturing facility in Ludhiana given the exciting growth phase for the EV market. India’s EV revolution rides on two wheels making this the perfect time to expand and grow. The upcoming greenfield plant will aid in delivering the best mobility solution and catering to the spurred demand for e2Ws. The facility will boost our vision of moving the world to sustainable mobility solutions. This is our second facility, and as we march ahead, we will invest in expanding capacities to achieve the target of 1 million capacities by 2025.”

Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric said, “Looking at the opportunity and the long waiting list of customers we have decided to accelerate the construction of a 200,000-capacity plant at Ludhiana. This plant would be functional in a record time of 7 months using prefab hybrid modular techniques.”

The plant will be a hub for building new battery design and development and futuristic products. The plant will be a focal point for IOTA, connected vehicles, R&D, and the launch of new features, etc. The 2nd plant at Ludhiana will also bolster R&D and HR mechanisms for skill building and talent acquisition through integrated and unique recruitment plans.

Hero Electric’s new manufacturing utility aligns with its vision of creating a more sustainable, connected, and accessible future of E2W mobility. Witnessing a robust demand, the company has recently inaugurated dealerships in UP and Kerala and has rolled out the first batch of electric scooters from Mahindra’s Pithampur plant in Madhya Pradesh.