Hero Cycles Launches New Range Of Bicycles For Kids

Hero Cycles launches a new range of bicycles for kids. Besides the Anti-Pinch braking system, the bikes sport PH-free saddles and are designed under EU standards.

Hero Cycles launches a new range of bicycles for kids — Hero Sprint Jimmy, Hero Sprint Jordan, and Hero X Doraemon. Hero Cycles initially launched the Hero Sprint Jimmy and Hero Sprint Jordan collections, with retrofitted new-design anti-bacterial handle grips to keep the children safe while they are cycling.

Subsequently, Hero added the Hero X Doraemon range to the portfolio to offer them more choice. Besides the Anti-Pinch braking system, the bikes sport PH-free saddles and are designed under EU standards. The sleek, clean designs of the three bike range also ensure children have a quiet, smooth ride.

Commenting on their rapidly growing portfolio of children’s bikes, Pankaj M Munjal, Chairman, and Managing Director, HMC, a Hero Motors Company, says, “COVID-19 and the ensuing pandemic had initially forced us all to stay at home; gradually we have understood we need to live with the virus, albeit as safely as possible. With that thought foremost in mind and the fact that children have become the softest targets in this global fallout, Hero Cycles has worked hard to find ways to help them hang on to their childhoods.”

He added, “That’s the reason that prompted us to launch new lines—Hero Sprint Jimmy, Hero Sprint Jordan, and Hero X Doraemon, that have enhanced anti-infection protection and additional safety features such as Anti-Pinch braking systems. This way, we have peace of mind regarding their safety and they can finally have some fantastic times in the open.”

“Cycling is the most effective and convenient way to stay healthy and active while adhering to social distancing norms. It’s popular among children since it is fun and among their parents, since it’s the safest mode of transportation for kids; that it also protects the environment is an added bonus,” he continued.

He said, “Cycling offers all riders various health benefits such as improved cardiovascular health, stronger bones, better arthritis therapy, and weight loss. So, if we can build a cycling culture among children and adults, we are actually contributing to building a healthy nation.”