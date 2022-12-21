Hero Cycles goes omnichannel, launches e-commerce portal

Hero Cycles, the country’s largest cycle manufacturer, has launched its new e-commerce website, strengthening the brand’s omni-channel presence. The new website boasts of some notable features such as super easy cycle finder, free doorstep delivery, flexible payment options.



The website will leverage the company’s partners’ network of over 3,000 dealers across the country.

The company, in a statement, said that the consumers can now make purchase decisions from the comfort of their homes, in just a few clicks. Apart from that the all new virtual expert assistance service is available to assist the consumers with their queries and also understand their requirements to suggest the best variants from the Hero Cycles range of products.

Meanwhile, the store locator guides the user to their nearest Hero Sprint Store or Dealer Partner while the order tracking feature provides timely updates on the delivery of their products.

Aditya Munjal, Director, Hero Cycles said, “Our latest & biggest e-commerce website has been launched and would serve as a one-stop shop for the cycling community. With an objective to grow the band of cycling enthusiasts in the country, the website is designed to provide a seamless experience. What makes this even more unique is the fact that this a true omni channel initiative in partnership with our dealers and Hero Sprint Stores which form an extremely important pillar in our journey of over 60 years. We want to increase adoption of cycles & e-cycles across the country and we believe that this website will serve as another milestone in that direction”