Here MotoCorp, HPCL to set up electric two-wheeler charging stations

Hero MotoCorp, the country’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), an oil and gas refining company, have inked a pact to establish charging infrastructure for Electric Vehicles (EVs) in the country.

As per the understanding, the companies will set-up charging infrastructure for electric two-wheelers across the country. The duo will first establish charging infrastructure at HPCL’s existing network of nationwide energy stations.

In the first phase, charging stations will be set up in select cities, which will then be expanded to other key markets with the aim of establishing a high density of EV charging station networks across the country.

Hero MotoCorp will lead the infrastructure development for the charging network. Each charging station will feature multiple smart and fast chargers, including DC and AC chargers that will be available to all two-wheeled EVs.

The entire user charging experience will be controlled by a Hero MotoCorp Mobile-App, based on a cashless transaction model.

Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO, Hero MotoCorp said, “We have been committed to create a robust EV ecosystem in the country. We believe that a smooth and rapid adoption of EVs will be possible only when the customers have easy and convenient access to the supporting infrastructure, especially public charging, and our collaboration with HPCL will go a long way in meeting this requirement.”

Pushp Kumar Joshi, Chairman & Managing Director, HPCL. “With our vast network comprising more than 20,000 retail outlets & Hero MotoCorp having its strong presence in the two wheeler segment bring a unique strategic partnership to create a pan India electric charging infrastructure & providing end-to-end EV charging solutions. This is significant, as more than 60% of the EVs sold in India are 2-wheelers and therefore, a robust charging ecosystem for them is the need of the hour so that there is no range anxiety among the owners of the e2wheelers.”