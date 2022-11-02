Hennessey, Skeleton Concept unveil Rs 1.65 crore Venom F5-inspired chronograph

Texas-based hypercar manufacturer Hennessey Special Vehicles has partnered with Skeleton Concept, a Paris-based watch manufacturer, to issue the Hennessey Venom F5 concept, a limited edition chronograph.



The chronograph has been priced at $200,000 (Rs 1.65 crore) each and gets a five-year Hennessey warranty.



The company said that the chronograph is inspired by and paired to – via an inscribed chassis number – an individual Venom F5 hypercar, a 1,817 bhp vehicle which was launched last month.



The watch is equipped with a clear sapphire crystal case, enabling a 360-degree view of the engineering of the Rolex 4130 caliber.

The watch bezel is made of carbon fiber chassis and is engraved with a high-contrast tachymetric scale, which can measure high speeds of up to 400 kmph. Further, the band mirrors the colour scheme of the vehicle with which it is paired.

Alex Roys, COO, Hennessey said, “The Venom F5 pushes the boundary of possibility through advanced engineering, a parallel we’ve brought to the watch that heroes engineering with its unique and beautiful sapphire case.”

The sapphire case begins as aluminum oxide, which is heated until molten (more than 1,700°C) and then carefully cooled into a crystalline block. After it is inspected and deemed flawless, it is mounted on a five-axis lathe and machined 24 hours a day, for over 30 days. The resulting piece is then carefully inspected and polished.

The Venom F5 hypercar, powered by a 6.6-litre, twin- turbocharged, V8 engine, mated to a 7-speed automatic, develops an astonishing 1,817 bhp and 1,616 Nm of peak torque. It can clock a top speed of more than 482 kmph.