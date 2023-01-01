Helmets are life-saving devices that should be free from taxes and duties

By Rajeev Kapur



Two-wheelers have been a fuel for this country as it has been the preferred way of daily commute by many working-class people. Transportation is a major issue in many parts of India as many roads are still not built for safe travels by four-wheelers and overpopulated cities are jumbled with jams. Therefore, many people prefer or are left with no choices other than two-wheelers.

However, with convenience comes the concern of safety. Cutting through traffic or wheeling through some weakly built roads in India, riding a two-wheeler requires taking responsibility for one’s own safety.

With people getting more aware and informed, the demand for ISI-approved quality helmets has increased significantly as it has proved to save lives in multiple instances.

The 18% GST levied on helmets is a major hurdle for manufacturers to make quality life-saving helmets accessible and more affordable for all. Therefore, the helmet industry urges the government that GST should not be levied on helmets as they are meant for safety. Helmets are life-saving devices just like medicines. Therefore, just the way there is no GST on medicines so shall helmets be exempted. Moreover, unless helmets are exempted from taxes, prices will go up and the effort of the government to make the use of ISI helmets mandatory will be defeated.

According to reports, India globally contributes around 11 per cent to the total fatalities by road accidents. With around 1.5 Lakhs death due to road accidents being registered in India in 2021 alone and around 70,000 death (i.e. 44.5%) claimed by two-wheelers accidents, road safety and precautions should be treated with utmost concern by both people and the government.

Every day approximately 13 people die in road accidents. Many of these deaths happen because of no or poor quality of helmets. In a country where people consider helmets as a financial burden, a zero per cent GST will help to win people’s faith in good quality helmets and will induce them to buy and understand its significance.

Helmets are vital for road safety because there are so many tragic accidents on the roads. Whether riding or seated on the back, they are essential products that save lives. Since helmets are directly linked to safety, it is crucial that this issue receives priority as soon as possible. It is improper to compare helmets to other products. Since they serve a purpose that is significantly superior to that of other items, they must not be covered by any GST regulations.

Additionally, the removal of the GST on helmets would result in new high in quality helmet sales, further eradicating the unorganized market as the production of phoney helmets is already a crime.

The availability of affordable and good-quality helmets will not only reduce the number of unfortunate deaths but also reduce the GDP loss due to road accidents in our economy by lowering the road safety expenses spent by the Government to 1.5% of the budget which currently is about 3% including ambulance, insurance, police, traffic police, hospitals and doctors. The 0% GST on helmets is predicted to reduce road accident fatalities by 50% by 2025.



The author is Director, Steelbird Pvt. Ltd.

