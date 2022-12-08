HEID and BMRCL to start battery swapping services at Metro stations

Honda Power Pack Energy India (HEID), Honda’s subsidiary for battery swap service, and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), a joint venture of Government India and Government of Karnataka, announced Honda e:swap services which is operated by HEID at the BMRCL Metro stations.

In November 2021, HEID was established to begin battery swap service in India starting with electric auto rickshaws. HEID’s battery swap service will enable rickshaw drivers to stop by at the nearest battery stations being set up across the selected cities and swap discharged batteries (Honda Mobile Power Pack e:) with fully charged ones.

HEID and BMRCL signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate in the field of e-mobility and have affirmed the mutual commitment through developing its swap station network. HEID has already set up Honda e:Swap station at 5 BMRCL stations (KR Market, National College, Banashankari, Trinity, Baiyappanahalli stations) in Bengaluru and started its operation initially for electric auto rickshaws which are compatible with Honda Mobile Power Pack e.

HEID’s vision is to create the largest battery-swapping station network by setting up more than 70 stations in Bengaluru by July 2023. Furthermore, based on the success in Bengaluru city, the service will be expanded to other major cities in a phased manner.