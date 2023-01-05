Harman showcases modern-day automotive technologies at CES 2023 in Las Vegas

Harman, the automotive technology subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, has showcased its latest road-ready innovations at CES 2023 in Las Vegas. The new range of products are ready to be adopted by OEMs and are designed to enhance safety, well being, and entertainment, a statement from the company said.

Christian Sobottka, President, Automotive at HARMAN International said, “The consumerisation of automotive has rapidly and drastically changed expectations for what vehicles today need to deliver,”

“We all expect our vehicles to become an extension of our digital lives and deliver the same connected experiences we enjoy at home, at work, and everywhere in between. At the HARMAN EXPLORE showcase during CES 2023, we’re excited to show our latest innovations that are built with consumer experiences in mind, at automotive grade. From leveraging real-time data to improve safety to infusing consumer electronics innovations into the cabin, we’ll demonstrate how thoughtfully applied technology can transform vehicles from simple transportation into vehicles that connect our digital and physical lives — today as opposed to years from now.”, he added.



At the Harman Showcase at CES 2023, the company’s range that has been put on display features Ready Care, Ready Display, Ready on Demand, Ready Upgrade, Ready Vision, Sound and Vibration Sensor + External Microphone. The Ready Care technology uses neuroscience, artificial intelligence and machine learning to classify a driver’s behavior and initiates a personalised in-cabin response to help mitigate dangerous driving situations such as stress, anxiety, distraction, and drowsiness.

Ready Display optimises premium performance, price and design to fit virtually any modern vehicle display need. Ready on Demand, on the other hand, is a software platform for delivering branded audio value, feature enhancement, upgrades, and monetisation opportunities in an easy-to-use app.

Ready Upgrade will provide OEMs and their drivers with innovative software and hardware that enables frequent and efficient interface updates. Whereas, the Ready Vision provides an immersive audio-visual experience to assist the driver and create a safer and more informed journey with its Augmented Reality (AR) head-up display hardware and AR software.