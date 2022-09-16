Harman introduces driver monitoring system – Ready Care

Harman International a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics focused on connected technologies and solutions for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, has introduced the Ready Care, a set of solutions – cognitive distraction, stress-free routing, and personalised comfort – that can work together or independently to improve safety and reduce driver stress.

The solution delivers heightened levels of safety and wellbeing through the integration of several key technologies. In addition to employing cameras that can detect driver drowsiness, it measures real-time driver cognitive load to identify when potential distractions arise, and then offers tailored intervention strategies to maximise safety.

The company says the experience is powered by newly developed machine learning algorithms, which gather and process data from in-vehicle cameras and sensors to monitor a driver’s state. Ready Care can then generate customised in-vehicle cabin prompts to trigger a range of behavioural responses – increasing awareness, alleviating stress, or stimulating and relief.

Armin Prommersberger, SVP, Automotive Product Management, Harman International said, “Safety remains a top concern for consumers when considering a new vehicle purchase – and now, with Ready Care, OEMs can improve vehicle safety in a significant new way.”

“Ready Care is essentially a co-pilot, spotting when distractions could turn into dangerous situations and intervening to avoid them. For the first time, the vehicle can, in a sense, know what the driver is thinking; this is a game changer. We are incredibly proud of and excited by the impact Ready Care will have for drivers, passengers, and everyone on the road.”

Key highlights of the Ready Care include:

The company says Ready Care measures both driver eye activity and state of mind. Using a infra-red global shutter camera with active illumination it surveys the driver’s face in low and high light environments to provide real-time data into facial expressions, eye gaze, eyelid openings, and more. The Harman Cognitive Distraction feature – a real-time driver visual and cognitive load measurement tool – deciphers when the driver is mentally distracted and can initiate multiple and simultaneous in-cabin vehicle intervention responses. It measures real-time driver cognitive load and separates driving tasks from other mental activities as well as visual and manual distractions to enable tailored intervention strategies that maximise safety.

The system is compatible with multiple navigation engines, and provides an alternate route selection to lower elevated driver stress levels while on the road. Through detecting real-time stress factors like traffic jams or weather and adapting accordingly, the solution helps mitigate the driver’s state of anxiety.