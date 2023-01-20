Harman Automotive partners with Formula Bharat 2023

Harman India is showcasing its innovations during the 7th season of Formula Bharat- India’s Formula Student Competition, being held in Coimbatore between January 19-24.

Formula Bharat is an Indian Formula Student engineering design competition in which students from colleges and universities all over the country compete with a life-size, formula-style vehicle in areas of engineering design, overall cost, marketability, and dynamic performance.

Harman Automotive is exploring this opportunity to showcase its smart innovations that instil customer and consumer confidence by delivering immersive “in-car” experiences on the road.

Prathab Deivanayagham, Managing Director, HarmanIndia said, “Our automotive heritage that is uniquely positioned to deliver consumer experiences at an automotive grade continues to create game-changing technologies. With the combination of our world- class talent and legacy in the automotive industry.”

He also added “we continue to create smart experiences that make life easier, productive and entertaining. We’re delighted to partner with Formula Bharat, to witness the best budding automotive engineering talent of India and share our cutting-edge in-car technologies with the young minds.”

According to Harman, more than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with Harman audio and connected car systems. Its software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile.