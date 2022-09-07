Harman acquires Caaresys to enhance in-cabin monitoring

Harman International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, which is focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, today announced the acquisition of Caaresys, an Israel-based company that develops vehicle passenger monitoring systems powered by contactless, low-emission radar.

Caaresys, in a statement, said that it provides a mass production solution for cabin monitoring including vital signs sensing, passenger localisation and Child Presence Detection (CPD).

The in-cabin radar sensor and algorithm solution from Caaresys will strengthen Harman’s automotive product offerings such as digital cockpit and ADAS solutions, the statement added.

With contactless vital signs sensing and real-time insights from that information, Harman said that it can now offer enhanced in-vehicle safety and comfort in its product line.

Christian Sobottka, President, Automotive Division, Harman said, “With the acquisition of Caaresys, we gain in-cabin radar sensing technology and radar-enabled features that can quickly integrate into our products,”

“And by partnering with HARMAN, automakers can deliver the key safety and well-being features that consumers demand – today as opposed to years from now.”, he added.

Caaresys technology utilizes biometrics to detect the location, health condition and state of each vehicle occupant. The non-intrusive sensing system is a small RF radar that can be integrated anywhere in a vehicle cabin.

The system detects seat occupancy state and monitors passenger biometrics, including respiration rate, heart rate and heart rate variability.

Ilya Sloushch, co-founder and CEO, Caarseys said, ““Harman’s successful partnerships with leading automakers will offer unprecedented scale and reach for our technologies and extend the benefits enabled by in-cabin radar to more drivers and passengers than ever before.”

Caaresys said that its employees will join Harman as part of the company’s automotive division. “We extend a warm welcome to our new team members,” said Sobottka, “and we look forward to launching the new products that Caaresys team and technology will enable in the HARMAN portfolio.”