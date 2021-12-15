Gurpratap Boparai resigns as MD, Škoda Auto India: Successor to be announced soon

Gurpratap Boparai has resigned from his position of MD, SAVWIPL, with effect from 1 January 2022. The company states that the successor to Gurpratap Boparai will be announced shortly.

Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd (SAVWIPL) has announced the resignation of Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director, SAVWIPL, with effect from 1 January 2022. Christian Cahn von Seelen will take interim charge of the VW Group’s Indian operations from 1 January 2022, in his capacity as Chairman of SAVWIPL. The company also states that the successor to Gurpratap Boparai will be announced shortly.

Gurpratap Boparai joined the Group in April 2018 as Managing Director of Škoda Auto India Pvt Ltd. He was entrusted with the responsibility to lead the merger of three VW Group entities namely Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd, Škoda Auto India Pvt Ltd, and Volkswagen Group Sales India Pvt Ltd, as the Managing Director of the merged entity SAVWIPL.

Boparai was instrumental in leading the VW Group in its endeavour to sustainably strengthen its position in the Indian market. He successfully led the India 2.0 project, under which the Group launched two products so far – the Škoda Kushaq and VW Taigun, which marked the Group’s foray into the promising mid-sized SUV segment in the country. The Group’s product offensive in India continues with the Škoda Slavia scheduled for launch in early 2022 and the Volkswagen Notchback later in 2022.

Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director, Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd said: “It has been my honour and privilege to lead this fantastic team at SAVWIPL. This was a very difficult decision. I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together and confident that the team will continue to innovate, excel and deliver beyond its commitments. I would like to thank Thomas Schaefer and Christian Cahn von Seelen and the team at HQ for their support and commitment to the India operations. The India 2.0 project was executed on time thanks to their endeavours, at prioritizing the Indian operations especially in the face of the recent supply chain disruptions.”

“It is with deep regret that we accept the resignation of Gurpratap. I would like to thank him for leading the Group’s India operations through a complex merger, and for his outstanding role in ensuring that the Group’s important India 2.0 project was on schedule with only minimal disruptions, despite the challenges that arose from the pandemic,” Thomas Schaefer, Chairman, Škoda Auto, said.

“The seamless execution of the merger and the success of the products launched under the project are a testimony to his leadership and deep understanding of all aspects of the automotive business and of the evolving trends in the auto industry. We thank him for his contribution and wish him all the best in his future endeavours. I am confident that the leadership team that successfully executed the India 2.0 project under him, is well-equipped to take the company to the next level, in line with our India strategy.”